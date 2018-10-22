91-year-old Oklahoma City man warns others of smooth criminals’ trick after car is stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 91-year-old Oklahoma City man says he tried to sell a car, only to have it stolen. He says they were smooth criminals with a trick you need to be aware of.

“I have sold hundreds of cars in my lifetime,” said Donald. “I’ve done it as a hobby and I love them but never had one stolen, ever.”

But, Donald says there’s a first time for everything and this weekend was proof of that. He had his daughter’s 2004 Buick Park Avenue sitting in his driveway with “for sale” signs in the windows, and on Saturday morning, he says a man in his late 20’s stopped by, showing interest in the vehicle.

“So I go out and I visit with him and he’s very soft-spoken and well-mannered,” he said. “Talked about how clean and nice it was and said, ‘I’ve just got to have this car.'”

After a test drive, he says the man went over to his car to talk to his wife. When he came back, he told Donald he’d take it.

“He just goes over and palms the key and the fob in my hand. Says we’ll be back here about 4 o’clock with the money,” he told News 4.

He says he went back inside and sat down to watch the OU game. About 10 minutes later, he was met with an unpleasant surprise.

“I looked out and the car is gone,” he said.

Little did he know that the key fob they brought back was his. The key was not.

“They’re professionals with it,” he said. “They were too smooth.”

Donald says he doesn’t expect to see the car again, but he’s not worried about that.

“I don’t know what it was worth but it wasn’t worth very much. It was an old car, a good car but it was old,” he said.

He just wants others to be vigilant so they won’t fall victim, too.

“I think they have done this before and will do this again,” he said.

He says the suspects were a male and female in their late 20’s. They told him their names were Joseph and Nicole.

The car had a yellow Choctaw tribal tag but he believes it’s gone by now.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police.