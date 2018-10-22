Cleanup efforts continue after crude oil leaked into McClain County creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - An oil leak sent several barrels of crude oil into a McClain County creek.

On Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were called to Turkey Creek following the reported oil leak.

Officials with January Investments, the company who owns the well, said a pin-sized hole was discovered in one of the oil tanks in the area. A short time later, crews were called to the scene to begin cleanup efforts.

"We’re going to walk the creek and make sure we don’t have any hidden pockets anywhere, but the majority of the water at this time has very, very low levels if any," said Jordan Powell with Environmental Cleanup Inc.

Powell and his company have been working over the past two days to clean up the oil spill. Powell said they were called within minutes to assist in the clean up efforts.

"Sunday afternoon, we were contacted and asked to respond on it, and the fire department already setup initially," he said.

By the time crews got to the scene, the oil was already flowing into Turkey Creek, traveling as far as two miles in McClain County.

Crews used booms, vacuums and sorbents to clean up the mess.

"A temperature fracture occurred in a holding tank; we lost 113 barrels of crude oil," Powell said. "The crude oil traveled from the holding tank down to the creek and into the creek, about a mile and a half of contamination. We got everything in place right now, booms in the water."

In all, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission estimates about 45 barrels of crude oil ended up in the creek.

"We got it all contained, it’a 100 percent contained. We recovered about 85 to 95 percent of the material," Powell said.

The clean up efforts are expected to wrap up this week.

"At this time, the water, the TPH levels and everything are going to be very low, so there’s no danger to livestock," Powell said.