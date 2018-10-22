Cooking with Kyle: Easy and healthy fall salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking for a different, colorful and healthy fall salad? This easy salad combines the unexpected with a splash of great color and health benefits. Enjoy!

2-3 lbs sweet potatoes – peeled and chopped

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1/2 t ground ginger

1/2 t ground cumin

1/2 t salt + optional pepper

3 T Olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 T orange juice

2 each red, yellow and orange mini sweet peppers, chopped OR 1 large bell pepper, chopped

1 1/2 cups cooked, or 1 can, black beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (omit if desired)

Toss peeled, chopped sweet potatoes in olive oil to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in one layer on cookie or bakery sheet. (May line with parchment for faster cleanup) Place in center rack of oven. Turn oven on – 450 degrees. (Don`t preheat)

Bake 30-40 minutes or until sweet potatoes are roasted to desired firmness. Remove from oven and allow to cool 3-4 minutes if serving warm, 20 if serving chilled.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together ginger, cumin, garlic and orange juice. Add onion, pepper and black beans. Toss to combine and coat. Fold in roasted sweet potatoes and optional cilantro. Add additional salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm or chilled; serves 6-8.