Cowboys to Wear 1988 Uniforms for Homecoming Game Against Texas

Oklahoma State’s football team will wear 1988 uniforms when the Cowboys host Texas for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The uniforms commemorate the 30th anniversary of Barry Sanders’ Heisman Trophy winning season.

Sanders will be the grand marshal for the Homecoming parade in Stillwater.

The uniforms include a patch honoring Sanders, and the helmets feature the old OSU “brand” logo the Cowboys wore in 1988.