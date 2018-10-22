× Crest Foods, Shipt launch partnership to bring same-day delivery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanks to a partnership between Crest Foods and Shipt, you can now order online and have your items delivered to you – on the same day!

Crest Foods announced the partnership with Shipt, a leading, membership-based, same-day delivery marketplace, on Monday, which will expand the delivery of groceries and household essentials to Oklahoma City starting October 25.

With the addition of same-day delivery, hundreds of thousands of households in the Oklahoma City metro area will have access to products delivered by Shipt from Crest Foods in as soon as one hour.

New-area Shipt members who sign up before October 25 will receive a two-week free trial and $15 off their first order.

Officials with Crest Foods tells News 4 they are still working on costs regarding memberships and will release those when they become available, but say Shipt offers a two-week trial, monthly and yearly memberships.