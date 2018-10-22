Family members desperately searching for missing Oklahoma man

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – It has been almost two weeks since Christopher Lewis was last seen by family members in Tulsa County.

His wife, Kathy, told FOX 23 that her husband has been missing since Oct. 14 when he dropped off their 3-year-old son at his grandparent’s home.

Just one day later, investigators found Lewis’ burned car in the middle of a field, but Lewis was nowhere in sight.

Since that discovery, crews have been searching a wooded area nearby in hopes of finding any clues regarding his whereabouts.

“This situation is bad enough for my son. He is a daddy’s boy. They play together, they did everything together,” Kathy Lewis said.

If you have any information on what happened to Christopher Lewis, call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 596-8681.