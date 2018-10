CASHION, Okla. – The Cashion Fire Department and community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department says former Assistant Chief, Trent H. Gibson, lost his battle to cancer on Sunday with his family by his side.

Gibson started with the department in 2012 and “served with pride and passion.”

“We ask for your prayers for the Gibson family and for his family here at the fire station,” said the department on Facebook.