Haskell County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old woman

STIGLER, Okla. – The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Elsie Kelley, who is described as a white female last seen wearing a multi-colored top with the colors green, black, blue and red on it, and black pants.

She was last known to be in Stigler on Sunday around 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says she may be in a 2012 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van with the Oklahoma tag HDT299.

If you have any information, call authorities immediately.