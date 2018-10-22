Jury selection begins in trial against former Oklahoma teacher accused of lewd acts

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Jury selection is underway in a case against a former Oklahoma teacher accused of lewd acts with a child.

Shelley Duncan, 50, was arrested in 2016 for a suspected inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy. She was charged with a felony count of lewd acts with a child.

Prosecutors said Duncan engaged in sexual acts with the boy twice; once in her truck while her child was asleep inside and once at the Tishomingo Public Schools Alternative Education Building.

According to prosecutors, Duncan texted the teenager things like “I love you” and that he was “perfect in every aspect.” They claimed the teenager once texted Duncan about taking care of his mother but that he wanted to see her, to which she responded “That may be the hottest thing you’ve ever said.”

State officials say it doesn’t matter whether the teenager said he agreed to the sexual contact, Oklahoma law states that his age prevented him from giving consent.

“This was no accident,” the state argued. “She [Duncan] knew what she was doing and did it anyway.”

Gary Wood, an attorney for Duncan, said that the teenage victim had been proven to lie in the past, adding that his story has not remained consistent during the case.

Earlier this year, Duncan was placed on trial for the alleged crime.

However, a jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision so a mistrial was declared.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, jury selection began in Duncan's second trial.