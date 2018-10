× Kickoff Information for Nov. 3 Games

The Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and television information for games on November 3.

Oklahoma State will visit Baylor for an 11:00 am kickoff on Fox Sports 1.

Oklahoma will be at Texas Tech, with kickoff time and telecast information to be determined.

OU will play at either 2:30 pm on Fox, or 6:15 pm or 7:00 pm on either ESPN or ABC.

Final determination on times and TV will be made after this Saturday’s games.