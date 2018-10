Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma freshman running back Kennedy Brooks led the way for OU's big rushing day against TCU on Saturday.

Brooks had a career high 168 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown in the 52-27 win.

After the loss of Rodney Anderson to a season-ending knee injury, Brooks is showing the Sooners have quality depth at the position.

Head coach Lincoln Riley isn't surprised about what he's seen from Brooks.