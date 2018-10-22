Lot debris creates headaches for metro Bible college, its students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Reverend Douglas Robinson loves the Lord with all his heart.

Robinson'll never stop loving his neighbor, but the trash and debris next door have got to go.

“This is unsafe,” he said. “It's very unsafe.”

What has got Robinson so fired up is the abandoned trailer and large pile of trash and debris hogging the parking lot and getting in the way of his Bible college students.

“Generally, we park back here,” he said. “These are our parking lots, have been painted so we can see the lines where people would have a parking spot when they come back here but, since they have had their debris here, all of the students have to park across the street.”

Or, they have to park around the corner, sometimes up to a block away from their classroom.

We know the trailer and trash belong to a contractor doing repairs on the property next door to 'The King is Coming Theological Christian Center.'

“This is their trash belonging to them, [but it’s] not their parking lot,” Robinson said.

That means they have no business dumping their trash in the parking lot or parking their trailer and supplies.

Robinson wants it gone but said he can't get anyone, including the property owner next door, to haul it off.

“He just ignored me and said he would do as he pleased,” he said.

Oklahoma City Code Enforcement might have something to say about it.

We alerted OKC Code Enforcement Superintendent Charles Locke and his team.

They were quick to point out several violations.

“Anytime they're building something, they should contain it and this is not contained,” he said.

The trailer hasn't moved from its spot in months.

“That would be a zoning violation, and the rest of it is just trash and debris that he needs to clean up,” Locke said.

While inspectors were doing their thing, we got the property owner on the phone.

"They are still working on that," property owner Alireza Hajimirsadeghi said. "The contractor is still working."

Hajimirsadeghi said he’d make sure the trailer and debris were moved in 10 days.

We pressed the landlord to come meet us at the property, but he refused and told the In Your Corner team he was too busy.

In recent years, the Old Town of Britton has seen a resurgence in new business. Once abandoned buildings are now making a big turnaround.

The last thing the reverend said they need is another eyesore.

We checked the parking lot late Monday afternoon. The trailer's been hauled off, and so has most of the debris.