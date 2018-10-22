Lucille’s Restaurant in Mulhall closes

MULHALL, Okla. – A well-known restaurant in Mulhall has closed its doors.

On Sunday, the owner of Lucille’s Restaurant said the business is closed, effective immediately.

“Know this was not an easy decision but one that is best for my health and my family at this time. I want to thank all of you for your continued support of our Lucille’s Family. You have been amazing and I will always cherish the many friendships I have made over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!” said the owner, Julie, on Facebook.

She says anyone who is interested in continuing the legacy of the restaurant should contact Don Harman at don@dfwbusinessexchange.com.