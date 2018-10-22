Man accused of robbing south Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in south Oklahoma City last week.

On October 19, at around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the store near SW 74th and Western in reference to an armed robbery call.

When police arrived, a clerk told them a black male walked toward the counter and demanded money saying “you need to give me your money now.”

The clerk “started handing the suspect $20 bills,” and the suspect continued to ask for money.

He eventually left, going northbound on foot, when the clerk told him they did not keep a safe because they are a small business.

According to a police report, as the suspect was walking out of the store, he reportedly told the clerk “do not come after me or look at me or I’ll shoot you.”

The suspect is described as wearing a blue sweatshirt with red writing and blue jeans. He was also clean-shaven, a police report states.

Do you recognize this guy? He robbed a convenience store in the 8000 block of S. Western. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or leave a tip online at https://t.co/YVxGWebkLk. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward. 18-084375 pic.twitter.com/KlfKmGFx3f — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 22, 2018

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.