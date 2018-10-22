Medical examiner’s office identifies body found in McLoud creek

MCLOUD, Okla. – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body found in a McLoud creek over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, a property owner called police after discovering a body in the creek behind his house.

When police arrived, McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle said a white male in his 20s was found lying face up in the bottom of the creek, about 5 feet down in a couple of inches of water.

The ME’s office identifies the body as Kyle Burkholtz, of Oklahoma City.

Pringle told News 4 on Sunday that he can’t suspect foul play, but will be working the investigation as if it is until more leads come in.

Officials have not determined a cause of death for Burkholtz.

