Medical examiner’s office identifies body found in McLoud creek

MCLOUD, Okla. – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body found in a McLoud creek over the weekend.
Sunday afternoon, a property owner called police after discovering a body in the creek behind his house.
When police arrived, McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle said a white male in his 20s was found lying face up in the bottom of the creek, about 5 feet down in a couple of inches of water.
The ME’s office identifies the body as Kyle Burkholtz, of Oklahoma City.
Pringle told News 4 on Sunday that he can’t suspect foul play, but will be working the investigation as if it is until more leads come in.
Officials have not determined a cause of death for Burkholtz.