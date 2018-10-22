“My dog was the number one priority,” Dog stolen during burglary reunited with owner  

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is feeling grateful after he was reunited with his dog over the weekend.

Last week, Jonathan Justus came home to find his TV and several other belongings gone, including his dog Charlie.

“I walked in and put my coat on the back of the couch like I normally do and noticed that my TV was gone, and I looked over and they stole not just Charlie, but him and his crate,” Justus told FOX 23.

He says the burglars kicked in his back door and that’s how they were able to get in.

“They kicked in my back door. I’m not sure why they took the dog, but they took some electronics and not others. I don’t know if they got spooked during the middle of it, I really don’t know,” he said.

On Saturday, Justus got a call from an animal clinic after they ran Charlie’s microchip.

“My dog was the number one priority and by the grace of God he is back,” Justus said.

Justus’ other stolen items are still missing, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

He encourages all pet owners to microchip their four-legged family members.