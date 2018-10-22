Nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat beef, chicken taquitos recalled due to possible salmonella, listeria concerns

DENISON, Tex. – Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos that may be contaminated with salmonella or listeria, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The taquitos were produced from July 1, 2018 through October 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

Health officials discovered the problem on October 16 when Ruiz Food Products, Inc. “received notification that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier” due to listeria and salmonella concerns.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have purchased these products, it is urged you do not consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

