Oklahoma parents arrested for child neglect after 5-month-old suffered heart attack, dies; twin brother hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The parents of 5-month-old Oklahoma twin boys have been arrested on child neglect complaints after one boy reportedly suffered a heart attack and died; his brother was hospitalized for malnourishment, according to court records.

Secoya McNeary, 28, and Sir Tramane Neal, 37, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Friday on two counts of felony child neglect.

According to police reports and court documents, McNeary and Neal transported a 5-month-old boy to the hospital on October 19 after he was found unresponsive in a bed with his twin brother at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of S. Walker. The boy was pronounced dead at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, the 5-month-old baby actually died. That’s where the investigation began, into what happened to that child," said Oklahoma City Police Spokesperson Officer Megan Morgan. "While speaking with the parents, they found out the baby actually has a twin brother that was at home."

According to an arrest warrant, the deceased child "was severely malnourished and suffered a heart attack." The second child was admitted to the hospital for malnourishment.

Both boys weighed less than four pounds. A 5-month-old boy, on average, should weigh roughly 12 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

McNeary and Neal were arrested by Oklahoma City police and have bond set at $101,000. However, police said that could change.

"We're waiting for the medical examiner's report on the deceased child," Morgan said. "Based on what that report comes back as, investigators will get with the district attorney's office and determine whether there are more appropriate charges."