SAPULPA, Okla. – Officials say one person is dead following a crash in Creek County.

Early Monday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

Investigators say a tow truck carrying a semi-truck ran off the side of the road and crashed into a ravine.

Sadly, the driver died as a result of the crash.

FOX 23 reports that Hazmat crews were called to the scene due to oil and diesel fuel leaking into the ravine.