TULSA, Okla. – Police have found the body of a missing man in north Tulsa.

According to Fox 23, Christopher Lewis’s body was found on Monday in a wooded area near North Canton Avenue and East Virgin Street.

Lewis had been missing since last Sunday. A day later, his car was found burned.

Police said Lewis’s death is suspicious and his body appears to have been dumped recently. An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released at this time.