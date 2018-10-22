Police: Man pretended to be sheriff’s deputy in order to rob lawn care workers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two men who allegedly impersonated a sheriff’s deputy in order to rob a man.

On Oct. 20, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Western Ave. in reference to a robbery by force or fear.

According to the police report, the owner of a lawn care service says two of his employees went to the business in order to cut the grass. They parked their truck and trailer in the company’s empty parking lot and were soon approached by a man who said that he had received five complaints about them being in the lot.

“[Victim] said that [the suspect] pulled out his wallet, showed him a silver sheriff star shaped badge, and demanded $700 from [victim.] [Victim] said he was scared and told [the suspect] that he would call his boss because he doesn’t have $700,” the report reads.

At that point, investigators say the alleged suspect became “aggressive” and demanded “whatever cash” the victim had in his wallet. The victim said he was afraid the suspect had a gun, so the employees each gave the man a $100 bill.

The alleged suspects drove away in a U-Haul box truck and were last seen going westbound on W. Reno Ave., from Ellison.

The first suspect is described as a skinny white man, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He is believed to be around 40-years-old and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a chubby white man with a beard. The victims said they couldn’t see much else about him because he never got out of the U-Haul truck.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.