× Police searching for suspect after chase in metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect who led police on a chase overnight.

Police say it started just after midnight when they attempted to pulled over a vehicle but the driver took off.

The suspect drove through fences before crashing into a creek near SW 20th and May.

Air One was called to assist after the suspect fled on foot.

Police are still searching for the suspect and have not released any other details.