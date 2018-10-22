× Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Oklahoma woman with heart condition, memory loss

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old Oklahoma woman with a heart condition and memory loss.

Madeleine Hounslow was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of E. Connell Avenue in Stillwater. It’s not known what clothes she had on, but she wear glasses.

Hounslow’s vehicle is a silver 1999 Honda Accord with Oklahoma tag ‘GNQ188.’

If you have information on Hounslow’s whereabouts, contact the Stillwater Police Department.