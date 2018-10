Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team had a lot to deal with between the loss to Texas and the 52-27 win over TCU last Saturday.

Ruffin McNeill was installed as defensive coordinator to replace the fired Mike Stoops, and OU defensive back Tre Brown's mother died, all while the Sooners were preparing to bounce back from the loss to the Longhorns.

Nate Feken reports from Fort Worth, Texas.