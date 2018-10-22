Surveillance video shows man in colorful clothes breaking into local Sonic

EDMOND, Okla. – It was a quiet morning at this Edmond Sonic Drive-In after an overnight crime created quite the mess.

“He kind of comes to the door. He has a bat and then he kind of looks in the window, busts the door down and then the alarm goes off immediately,” Victoria Sandoval, the general manager, said.

The Sonic Drive-In on Covell was the target of a break in around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

“I give it 40 seconds. Maybe a minute tops,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the quick crime as the alleged suspect smashed the glass with what appears to be a bat. Once he was inside, the cameras captured him trying to open an office drawer.

“Luckily, he didn’t have a lot of time. He stole an apron and maybe he thought it didn’t have anything in it, but maybe he thought it had money in it. All of our changers. He did take those,” Sandoval said.

The general manager is now hoping someone will recognize this alleged criminal’s colorful clothes.

“I think the shirt that he’s wearing maybe has flowers on it. He has an orange bandanna. He has a hat that has a huge sticker on it. A very bright blue sweater on underneath it. He had some green knee-high socks on,” Sandoval said.

The general manager told News 4 they think the suspect ran into a nearby field.

If you know anything about the alleged crime, call Edmond police.