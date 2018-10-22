Suspect driving stolen car taken into custody after pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect driving a stolen car was taken into custody late Sunday night.
Near SW 29th and Robinson, just before 11:45 p.m., police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. Officials used stop sticks and blew out at least three of the driver’s tires.
Police say the suspect threw a gun out of the car and eventually stopped near Reno and May where he climbed onto the roof a business.
Air One spotted the suspect, and police were able to take the suspect into custody.
Officials say the incident lasted about 30 minutes.