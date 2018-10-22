× SWOSU hosting surplus auction

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A local university is hoping to get rid of excess items while also earning a few bucks.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University is hosting a surplus auction on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. on the Weatherford campus.

Area residents can view the auction items on Monday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., just west of the SWOSU Physical Plant on Campbell Drive.

Organizers say a variety of items will be for sale like shop tools, office equipment, furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items.

All items that are purchased must be removed by 3 p.m. unless arrangements are made with SWOSU Physical Plant Director James Skinner.