Two arrested following death of Oklahoma City infant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an infant in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 19, officers were called to INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center after receiving a report of a deceased infant.

When police arrived at the hospital, they learned that the victim’s parents transported the baby to the hospital.

The police report does not give any details about the 5-month-old boy’s death.

However, officials say two people were taken into custody.

Authorities say 28-year-old Secoya McNeary and 37-year-old Sirtramane Neal were arrested on two counts of child neglect.