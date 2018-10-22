× Two Sooners Honored by Big 12

Oklahoma’s football team had two players earn Big 12 weekly honors on Monday.

OU quarterback Kyler Murray is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray was 19-for-24 for 213 yards passing and four touchdowns, plus ran for 51 yards in the Sooners’ 52-27 win over TCU last Saturday.

It’s the fourth time this season Murray has won the award.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Brooks is a redshirt freshman who had a career high 168 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored a touchdown in the win over TCU.

It’s Brooks’ first Big 12 weekly award.