"We are not going to comply," State superintendent rejects Fallin's request for public school spending lsit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Education is explaining her reasoning why she did not compile a list on educational spending at the request of Governor Mary Fallin.

In November 2017, Gov. Fallin issued an executive order that directed the state Board of Education to “compile a list of every public school district that spends less than sixty percent (60%) of their budget on instructional expenditures.” This was expected to be done by September 1, 2018, and every year thereafter.

“That was — make no mistake about it — about mandating forced consolidation” Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told News 4 on Monday. “That authority rests with our Legislature, and there’s authority for decisions how classroom and school expenses are spent that is part of local elected school boards. So, I am not about to circumvent that authority that is already in place in our Constitution and that is part of why we said, ‘No, we are not going to comply.'”

Superintendent Hofmeister said ultimately, her decision came down to what she felt was right for students.

“Just a textbook is not enough to be securing learning for students. You need people, you need teachers, you need various supports, certain extra help in some situations for some learners and all of that is something matters. To somehow think that we could make a broad sweeping decision that is going to affect the lives of Oklahomans and families, all across the state, we are not going to do that,” Hofmeister said. “We can look at other states and we know that Arkansas recently did a state level consolidation and their costs for administrative costs actually increased. It depends on why someone would be doing that.”

A request for a comment from Governor Fallin’s office has not been returned.