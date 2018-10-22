× Woman kicks officer in stomach during arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman being arrested for allegedly breaking windows at an apartment complex is facing other charges after she reportedly kicked an officer in the stomach during her arrest.

On October 20, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the complex near SW 29th and Walker in reference to a disturbance.

When an officer arrived at the scene, other officers were already taking “an erratic female,” later identified as 44-year-old Raquel Dixon, into custody after she was accused of breaking windows with a pipe.

During her arrest, police attempted to put her in the backseat of the patrol car, but Dixon was being “extremely uncooperative,” and “would not slide into the vehicle so the door could shut.”

Once police were able to shut the door, Dixon “made gestures as if she was going to kick out the window,” so police opened the door again. They say she was “not listening and acting erratic by yelling and thrashing around.”

According to a police report, Dixon kicked an officer, who was trying to deescalate the situation, in the stomach which caused him to be pushed backwards.

Dixon was taken out of the vehicle and placed on the ground.

Officers arrested her on assault and destroying private property charges.