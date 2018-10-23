Barbie announces ‘Pioneer Woman’ doll, kitchen playset

Barbie and Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond have partnered to create a doll and kitchen playset!

When the doll was first created and shown to Drummond, she sent it back for a minor change – the doll was wearing sneakers and a t-shirt.

“I immediately said, ‘You know, I wear sneakers maybe if I work out, and who knows when that’s going to be?’” Drummond told Delish.

So, Barbie got a makeover and now sports jeans, boots and a floral top.

The Barbie playset can also be bought with two accessory sets: A pasta and barbecue set are sold separately.

The playset is sold exclusively at Walmart for $44.88 for ages 3 and up. The accessory sets are sold for around $10.

