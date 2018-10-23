Boil Order issued for public water supply in Marshall County due to E. coli 

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A boil order has been issued for customers of Cardinal Hill Subdivision Public Water Supply in Marshall County.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says customers should use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boiling for at least one minute, bottled water or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use of food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

The DEQ announced Tuesday the boil order was issued due to E. coli in the drinking water.

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe to drink or use again.

Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to those who drink or use it.