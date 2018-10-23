City crews highlight bike lanes along Oklahoma City streetcar route

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you head to downtown Oklahoma City, you might notice a spark of color along the city streets.

Crews were painting bike lanes along the streetcar routes on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first time the city has used green paint to highlight some of those potential danger zones.

Motorists will want to pay close attention when driving along the green paint in order to watch out for bicyclists.

Crews are out today painting bikes lanes along the @OKCStreetcar route at NW 4th & Hudson Ave. This is first time the City has used green paint to bring attention to conflict zones between cars and bike lane users. #WatchforMeOKC pic.twitter.com/Ezd0ljShHd — City of OKC (@cityofokc) October 23, 2018

The streetcars are now one step closer to being on the road in downtown Oklahoma City.

Last week, crews welded the final rail along the tracks.

We’re told there are just a couple more things that need to be done before the streetcar is ready to hit the pavement.

In 2013, the Oklahoma City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown.

“To alleviate the amount of vehicles that are on the road at any given time,” said EMBARK spokesperson Michael Scroggins.

Officials say it will be another six weeks before the streetcars are ready for passengers.