OKLAHOMA CITY – Want to see some of your favorite animated movies on the big screen again? Now, you can!

Harkins Theatres is bringing Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing and Dr Seuss’ The Lorax back to theaters during the week-long Illumination Film Festival.

During the week of October 26-November 1, you can watch those movies for just $5.

Tickets are on sale now at participating box offices and online.

