Enid officers cleared in deadly shooting of armed robbery suspect

ENID, Okla. – Officers accused of shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect in Enid have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, police responded to an armed robbery at the Famous Footwear store on Owen K. Garriott Road in Enid.

Captain Tim Jacobi, with the Enid Police Department, said officers were able to quickly get information about the alleged suspect, and soon learned he was armed with a handgun and a knife.

A short time later, police say the alleged suspect’s vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Rupe and Hayes in Enid.

When officers pursued the vehicle, the alleged suspect led officers through several neighborhoods before coming to a stop at Frantz and Washington.

“The suspect exited the car brandishing a weapon. He ignored numerous commands to drop the weapon before pointing it directly at the officers. The officers shot the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Capt. Jacobi said in a news release.

Enid police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Joey Nelson. Authorities then realized that Nelson was armed with an Airsoft gun that looked like a firearm.

The officers who opened fire on Nelson were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

On Tuesday, officials with the Enid Police Department said that the officers had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Enid Police Officers Shawn Aebi, Jordan Nichols, Nicholas Shackleford, Jacob Swan, and Casey Von Schriltz in the shooting death of Joey Leon Nelson," Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields said in a news release.

"Mr. Nelson's actions of committing an armed robbery, fleeing from the officers and refusing to stop, brandishing what all of the officers believed as a firearm, ignoring their commands to drop the handgun, and then pointing it at the officers, led the officers to reasonably believe the use of deadly force was necessary to protect themselves and others from serious bodily harm. Therefore, the use of lethal force under these circumstances was justified under the law," he added.