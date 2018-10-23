× Farmer’s market celebrating fall harvest with family-friendly festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local farmer’s market is celebrating the fall harvest by kicking off a fun festival for the whole family.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, families can head to the Oklahoma State University- Oklahoma City Farmers Market for the inaugural Fall Festival.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can enjoy live music, food trucks, craft vendors, a scavenger hunt and a face-painting booth. Bakers can take part in a pumpkin-pie baking contest, and everyone can enter to win a Thanksgiving basket.

Pre-registration for the pie-baking contest is at 10:15 a.m., with the contest beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Representatives from Water4, an international safe-water nonprofit, will also be on hand to talk about the importance of safe water access throughout the globe.

Parking and admission to the market and festival are free.