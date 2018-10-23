Former Oklahoma nursing home administrator accused of taking more than $217K from elderly residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – A nursing home administrator is accused of taking more than $217,000 from at least 33 elderly residents.

Last week, Attorney General Mike Hunter filed financial exploitation charges against Tina Pearson, 57, former nursing home administrator of Drumright Nursing Home.

According to the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s investigation, they allege Pearson “used her position as an administrator to divert funds that were supposed to go to residents to herself instead,” between January 1, 2012 and October 23, 2015.

Bank records showed Pearson wrote checks from a resident trust account made payable to cash, to herself, or to the name of the bank holding the trust so she could withdraw the residents’ funds in cash – totaling over time $217,758.13.

Hunter’s office says the trust account was originally set up to hold money for residents to be used for only their benefit. Pearson was the administrator over the account.

An affidavit states Pearson told officials she “didn’t know why she took it,” but later admitted it was to support her gambling problem and offered to give up her administrator’s license and pay the money back.

If Pearson is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and fines.