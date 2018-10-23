Health officials: 4 cases of Salmonella associated with beef recall reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials in Oklahoma are warning consumers to make sure that they don’t have any recalled beef products in their refrigerator or freezer.

Earlier this month, JBS Tolleson, Inc. announced that it was recalling 6.5 million pounds of “various raw, non-intact beef products” due to an outbreak of salmonella.” That amount was later increased to 6.9 million pounds.

The recalled products were packaged between July 26 and September 7 and were sold nationwide under brand names like Walmart, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart and JBS Generic. They were sold in stores like Sam's Club and Sprouts in several states, including Oklahoma.

The USDA inspection mark on the packaging of the recalled products contains the establishment number "EST. 267."

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said when announcing the recall.

So far, 120 cases of salmonella in 22 states have been reported. Four of those cases were in Oklahoma, according to officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. These can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever that last between four and seven days. Most people recover on their own but those who experience persistent diarrhea may need to be hospitalized.

Those at most risk for severe illness include people with weakened immune systems, babies and elderly individuals.