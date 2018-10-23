Homeless Oklahoma veteran to be laid to rest with military honors

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homeless veteran who recently passed away will receive a funeral service with military honors later this week.

William Eugene Weeks was born on Nov. 15, 1953 and was a longtime resident of Sulphur, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army from February of 1971 to August of 1972, when he was honorably discharged.

On Oct. 12, Weeks passed away at the DVA Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say Weeks will receive a service with military honors before being laid to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

His services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.

“The Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program is a cooperative effort designed to ensure that veterans who are homeless, indigent, and have no family receive the honors in death that their service in life merited,” said Wes Killian, with Chapel Hill Funeral Home. “We’re honored to assist in giving Mr. Weeks the dignified military services he deserves.”

The Patriot Guard of Oklahoma City and the United States Army Honor Guard from Ft. Sill will provide the honors for Weeks.