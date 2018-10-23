× Man rescues three puppies after house catches fire in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was able to rescue three puppies from a house fire overnight in south Oklahoma City.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Monday near SW 35th and Lee Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing flames coming from windows and a lot of smoke.

A man told fire officials he had stepped outside when he heard what he called an explosion.

He was able to rescue three puppies that were inside of the home and escape with no injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but believe the fire was either electrical or caused by a space heater.

There are no damage estimates at this time.