Medication disposal event coming to several metro stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in the metro are encouraged to clean out those medicine cabinets and get rid of unwanted or expired medication.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, residents can drop off unused or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at several stores across the metro for safe disposal.

The ‘Drive Up and Drop Off’ event will be held at the following locations:

Homeland- 9225 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

Homeland- 1108 N.W. 18th in Oklahoma City

Cash Saver – 4129 S.E. 29th St. in Del City.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Nearly everyone has at least one prescription drug in their home. Properly storing and disposing of your medications can prevent abuse and overdoses, is safe for your family, and is environmentally friendly,” Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE, said. “We are excited to partner with Homeland and Cash Saver to bring this take-back event to locations convenient for Oklahoma County residents. We’re making it very simple – just Drive Up Drop Off!”

Pills and patches will be accepted, but organizers say they cannot take liquids, inhalers or syringes.