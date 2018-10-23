New details released in fatal Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have released new details into what led up to a fatal Creek County crash on the Turner Turnpike.

It happened on the turnpike near Sapulpa Monday around 4:50 a.m.

Investigators say 31-year-old Michael White, of Bernice, OK, was driving a tow truck westbound on the turnpike when he “departed the roadway to the right, striking the barrier wall.” White then reentered the roadway, crossing the lanes and striking the barrier wall to the left.

Officials say he reentered the highway one more time before departing the roadway to right and rolled almost two times before the truck came to a rest on its side in a ditch filled with water.

A report says White was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision and White’s condition is still under investigation.