Noble Police Department announces partnership with Norman Crime Stoppers

NOBLE, Okla. – The Noble Police Department announced on Tuesday they are partnering with Norman Crime Stoppers.

Noble police say any tips about crime in the Noble area can now be submitted to Norman Crime Stoppers and will be forwarded on to the Noble Police Department.

You can remain anonymous and submit information by calling 405-366-STOP (7867). Once dialed, your phone call will be directed to a third party call center that will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once your tip has been provided, the call taker will provide you with a Tip ID for future communication or follow-up.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online using this link.

To submit a tip through a smartphone app:

Android Devices app link

Apple Devices app link