× Norman kindergarten teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

NORMAN, Okla. – It was a sweet surprise for one local teacher who showed up to a school assembly – only to be surprised with $25,000.

Hailey Couch is a kindergarten teacher at Madison Elementary in Norman and this year’s recipient of the Milken Educator Award.

The award was presented by Lowell Milken, chairman of the Milken Family Foundation. Since 1987, he’s been traveling coast to coast surprising very special teachers with a very special award.

Couch is a leader and innovator in many ways, from revising the kindergarten report cards, to even hosting observers from across the district, even across the world, taking part in a teacher exchange program with a school in China.

But, Milken says her qualifications go far beyond her accomplishments.

“I see someone who not only cares deeply about the children but is really a true leader to her peers,” Milken said.

The $25,000 prize was a complete surprise for Couch.

“I’m very humbled and very gracious. This is unreal!” she said.

Stay tuned to find out the special things she plans on doing with her money – and why it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.