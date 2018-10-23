× Oklahoma Insurance Department offering free help during Medicare Open Enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re enrolling in Medicare or plan to make changes to your current plan, you likely have questions.

Counselors with the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program can help beneficiaries review their plans for 2019.

Officials say there are 28 individual prescription drug plans to choose from, and 30 Medicare Advantage plans available in Oklahoma for 2019.

“Even if you’re happy with your current plan, it’s a good idea to review your options,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “Not only do the plans change, but your situation may have changed as well. Our trained MAP counselors can take the guesswork out of the process by providing information about all your options, including Medicare Supplemental insurance.”

Residents with Medicare can switch to plans that better meet their needs until Dec. 7. Any changes made during open enrollment will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Consumers can call the insurance department’s program at 800-763-2828 to ask questions or schedule an appointment to review their coverage.