Oklahoma museum sharing ‘ghost stories’ in time for Halloween

PAWNEE, Okla. – Halloween is just around the corner, so an Oklahoma museum is telling terrifying tales about the history of the land.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is hosting the ‘Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories’ on Oct. 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Guides will lead guests through the park and share ghostly tales about Oklahoma, the surrounding area and the ranch itself.

Admission for the tours is $5 per person, and the event is for people who are 8-years-old and older.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd. in Pawnee, and is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.