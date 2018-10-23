Oklahoma police department warning about overlay skimmers

DAVIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is warning customers and businesses about overlay skimmers.

The Davis Police Department says that certain VeriFone Point of Sale terminals are particularly vulnerable to overlay skimming devices.

Officials warn that if it looks like a point of sale terminal has been tampered with, do not touch it. Instead, call local law enforcement agencies.

“It has come to our attention that certain VeriFone POS (point of sale) terminals are particularly vulnerable and being targeted across Oklahoma and other places in the U.S. for attack by overlay skimming devices. It is recommended that some kind of permanent mark that is easily observed by store personnel be placed on the terminal. It is also recommended that the terminal be visually checked regularly for signs of tampering.

If you find point of sale terminals that have been tampered or discover overlay skimmers, protect it, your device just became a crime scene. Take it our of service, but DON’T TOUCH IT. Notify local law enforcement so it may be collected or processed in order to collect any evidence it might contain. Law Enforcement: if you get this call please let the USSS Task Force know about the discovery,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The department says that it knows retailers probably don’t like the idea of taking those devices out of service, but that it is important to shut down “the avalanche of skimmer/ATM cash outs that are sweeping the country right now.”