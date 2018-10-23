OU President to recommend selling alcohol at future sporting events

NORMAN, Okla. – Alcoholic beverages at OU sporting events may become reality in the very near future.

Last month, OU President James Gallogly mentioned the possibility of selling beer at OU sporting events at a Board of Regents meeting in Tulsa.

News 4 contacted Gallogly’s office and received the following statement:

“President Gallogly is actively working with Athletics administration to evaluate beer sales at athletics events and anticipates bringing an item on that topic to the Board at its October meeting.”

On Monday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced that it will meet later this week in Lawton to discuss several items, including the possibility of alcohol sales at sporting events.

For more than a decade, alcohol has been banned at all university residences, fraternity houses and sororities. Alcohol has also been vacant from OU's Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, unless you are in the luxury suites.

If OU begins selling beer at football games, it would become just the fourth Big 12 school to do so.

Oklahoma State University began selling beer in its stadium earlier this year. OSU reports that it sold more than 4,000 beers during its season opener on Aug. 30.