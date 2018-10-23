Police arrest man found sleeping in car after chase through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested on several complaints after he was found sleeping in a car and then led police on a chase in Tulsa.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near 4th and Sheridan.

When they arrived, they found Sebastian Cobelo, 42, sleeping in a car.

Officers woke him up and asked for his ID after spotting a gun. That’s when Cobelo drove off and led police on a chase.

FOX 23 reports the chase ended in a crash near 11th and Joplin where Cobelo fled on foot.

He was eventually arrested and booked on eight complaints including trafficking methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and eluding.